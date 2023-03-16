Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Zaouli's Bane
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
52
Handling
46
Range
43
Aim Assistance
77
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
19
Recoil Direction
89
Zoom
14
Magazine
10
Impact
84
Reload Speed
43
Rounds Per Minute
140
