Yellowjacket-3au
Rare Auto Rifle
Rare
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
47
Handling
38
Range
28
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
49
Recoil Direction
56
Zoom
16
Magazine
52
Impact
18
Reload Speed
49
Rounds Per Minute
720
