I think perhaps I am finally ready to forgive you. There's no point in carrying around this hate forever. I think about who you were, and who I was, and the end seems inevitable. How can I blame you for the poisonous ambition that the Consul poured into your ear? You were merely his instrument.

In the end, it has all been for the better, has it not? Your betrayal is the first chapter in the story of my ascension.