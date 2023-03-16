Desperate. My lovely Baron of Shanks was the most desperate Shadow I ever recruited. He questioned every order I gave, to the point that Valus Nohr required my personal appeasement to prevent the severing of his head.

Every second Humankind was left alive in this system he saw as an affront he demanded I rectify. Had I known how delightful encountering Guardians would be, I would have abided immediately. But those were the days before my dear Dominus had embraced the Light. At that time, what was Humanity to me?

Nothing.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal