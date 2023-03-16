Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Wraps of Sekris

Stats

Lore

Desperate. My lovely Baron of Shanks was the most desperate Shadow I ever recruited. He questioned every order I gave, to the point that Valus Nohr required my personal appeasement to prevent the severing of his head.

Every second Humankind was left alive in this system he saw as an affront he demanded I rectify. Had I known how delightful encountering Guardians would be, I would have abided immediately. But those were the days before my dear Dominus had embraced the Light. At that time, what was Humanity to me?

Nothing.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal

