Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Woven Firesmith Grips
Legendary Gauntlets
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
How to Get The Navigator in Destiny 2 — Exotic Strand Trace Rifle
merritt k
All 14 Destiny 2 Lightfall Strand Fragments, Ranked
merritt k
The Best Strand Hunter Build for Destiny 2 Lightfall
Paulo Kawanishi