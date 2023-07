II: COMMUNION

He stood before his gods, humbled.

An audacious gesture, to seek the deepest knowledge. To know the unknowable, the origin of all things.

The worms turned, rejecting the disowned son. All but one.

"In you, I see myself."

Xol, the Will of the Thousands. Lesser than his kin, but full of dark wisdom.

"You seek power? I will give you power beyond measure. The power of life renewed."

The glow of soulfire in his eyes, Nokris bowed before the worm. In his fire, he felt embrace. He felt home.

"Do you pledge yourself to me? Will you accept my unholy power?"

Nokris nodded and smiled.

He replied, "Yes, my lord. And together, we will take the stars."

Xol was pleased.