Domain: cbcorpMARS User: elbray Password: ************ Connecting to Bray network. You are now logged in. > cbmail -inbox You have 1 new message from wibray. > cbmail -read 1 "El, congrats on your success! I saw the latest readings. This will be huge! I did have some thoughts on potential applications of your research. Let's have a chat, dinner will be on me. :-)" > cbmail -del all Message has been removed. > cd / Directory changed to root. > sudo rm -rf /* [sudo] Enter password for superuser> ******** Are you sure? > y Deleting 1452832 files… Error! 1 file HEINDX-005 could not be deleted. 1452831 files successfully deleted. > logout Fatal: No shell: Permission denied.