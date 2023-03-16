Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Without Remorse
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
64
Range
45
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
22
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
54
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
65
Reload Speed
59
Rounds Per Minute
80
