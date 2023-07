"Listen to me very carefully. They're coming for you. They'll ask you for a name. Your name is Felwinter.'" "I don't think that's my name." "I know. Say it anyway." "Why can't I remember my name? I always remember my name. Something's wrong. Was I damaged in Crypt processing?" "I don't know anything about the Deep Stone Crypt. Before my time." "What the hell are you?" "You don't trust me." "No." "You will." "You're a very presumptuous little drone. What makes you think that?" "No one else will help you. It's kill or die out there."