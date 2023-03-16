Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Wing Discipline
Legendary Leg Armor
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
FFXIV PVP Jobs Tier List — The Best DPS, Healers, and Tanks for Crystalline Conflict
Michael Higham
Destiny 2 PVP Exotic Weapons Tier List – Updated April 2022
Collin MacGregor
How to Unlock Abyssos Raids (Normal and Savage) in FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams