Wilderflight

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

TM-Fireteam, Tex // RECOVERED MISSION TRANSCRIPTS: 7-7-7

>>WHISPER NEUTRINO NEEDLE>> N/A//SECRET HADAL INSTANT AI-COM/STRI: FEED//AUGUR-ECHO, WARWATCH//IMPERATIVE

REPLY: Encoded neutrino script: I concur, S. Anomalous masses demonstrate independent movement. Consider timeline escalation under TWILIGHT to preserve [H]. Warwatch to monitor Sol border/anomalous intersection based on received data.

***

EMERGENCY EVENT CAPTURE – TRIGGER: AI-S, MANUAL EVENT – GENERAL

[Emergency Alarm Sounds Throughout Complex]

Em-Automated: Scramble! Event… Scramble! Event…[Repeats]

[Em. NavForward Team– Koranthin, Saturn Site, Check-in: 3:57.39 – ST]

[Em. NavForward – Koranthin, awaiting ECHO contingency launch orders…]

[…]

[Em. NavForward – Koranthin, awaiting ECHO contingency launch orders…]

[AI-S ENACTING EMERGENCY OVERRIDE, ACTING COMMAND]

[AI-S, ORDER ISSUED – COMMAND: EMEGENCRY SCRAMBLE, LAUNCH CONTINGENCY]

[SCRAMBLE ACKNOWLEDGED//Koranthin Network: LAUNCHING! LAUNCHING! LAUNCHING!]

[Em. Flight OpCon – Ares Spire Command, Check-in: 3:59:07am – ST]

[CBI – Ares Spire Command, Check-in: 4:03:01am – ST]

[Noted Absent: Dr. MS, associated Ishtar team members. | Due: Termination]

EMERGENCY EVENT CAPTURE – ARES SPIRE COMMAND: 4:7:01am – ST

Em-Automated: Scramble! Event… [Repeats]

CBI: Enough.

[…]

CBI: Why aren't I being briefed?

OpCon-A: Emergency scramble initiated by AI-Soteria. Soteria, confirm.

AI-S: Confirmed. Emergency Scramble Event successful. All teams checked-in.

CBI: You've launched the Koranthin network?

AI-S: Confirmed. Emergency Scramble Event Successful.

CBI: [Sigh] The launch is meant to be simulated, not executed. Provide an explanation.

AI-S: In the event of an emergency, we must be ready. This is the third and final emergency scramble test, after which I am now confident in the response capabilities of our newly onboarded staff.

NvF-Kor: Forward reports pods are engaging Neutrino Sails.

OpCon: Sir, we're being locked out of manual control.

CBI: Soteria, what are you doing?

AI-S: Aligning ECHO fleet for departure and testing initial burn. This will conclude the test.

Launcher Barrel Slot

Smart Drift Control

This barrel is broadly optimized for firing control. • Moderately controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases projectile speed

Quick Launch

This weapon's barrel provides faster projectiles and much faster aiming. • Greatly increases handling speed • Increases projectile speed

Linear Compensator

This weapon's launch barrel is well-balanced. • Slightly increases projectile speed • Slightly increases blast radius • Slightly increases stability

Hard Launch

This weapon's launch barrel is optimized for projectile speed. • Greatly increases projectile speed • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases blast radius

Countermass

This weapon is weighted for vertical recoil. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases stability • Increases handling speed

Confined Launch

This weapon's launch parameters are particularly stable. • Greatly increases stability • Increases blast radius • Decreases projectile speed

Volatile Launch

This weapon is optimized for an especially explosive payload. • Greatly increases blast radius • Slightly decreases handling speed • Slightly decreases projectile speed

