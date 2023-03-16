Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Whistler's Whim
Legendary Combat Bow
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
64
Draw Time
612
Handling
71
Aim Assistance
74
Accuracy
38
Inventory Size
64
Airborne Effectiveness
25
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
18
Impact
68
Reload Speed
60
