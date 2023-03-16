Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Whisper of the Worm
Exotic Sniper Rifle
Exotic
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
15
Handling
28
Range
75
Aim Assistance
39
Inventory Size
60
Recoil Direction
74
Zoom
40
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
60
Related Posts
Whisper of the Worm Changes Coming with Destiny 2's Season of Opulence
Scott Duwe
Destiny 2 Guide: How to Get Whisper of the Worm
Scott Duwe
Destiny 2 Chalice of Opulence Guide — Runes, Rewards, Menagerie
Scott Duwe