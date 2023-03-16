Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Wendigo GL3 (Adept)
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
41
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
43
Velocity
29
Airborne Effectiveness
16
Recoil Direction
78
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
6
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
120
