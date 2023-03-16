Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Weaver-C
Rare Rocket Launcher
Rare
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
33
Aim Assistance
39
Inventory Size
47
Velocity
59
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
30
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
15
