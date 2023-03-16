Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Wavesplitter

Stats

Lore

From the makers of the Coldheart comes the latest in breakthrough City Age technology: the Wavesplitter. Here are the three most frequently asked questions we get about our revolutionary weaponized sound system.

Q: If the Wavesplitter fires sound waves, does it need ammo packs?

A: The Wavesplitter does need ammo packs, but the onboard matter transmuter turns that ammo into electrical energy that powers the waveform emitter.

Q: What does it sound like when you're hit by it?

A: Our Guardian testers give us many different answers. Some say it sounds like a scream you hear in your bones. Others say it sounds like a dying star. Still others say it reminds them of a knife shaped like a B flat.

Q: Can the Wavesplitter be used as a musical instrument?

A: The Wavesplitter was not designed to be a musical instrument. That said, we at Omolon are in the business of giving Guardians options, not taking them away.

