I don't know why you brought me on this job. This is not what I do. I'm not a Hunter. Have you seen the size of my feet? Graceful I am not. Sneaky I am not. I break down doors; barrel through walls; stomp on things. I move like a battering ram. You want speed. Not this. Best I can offer is momentum. Push me down a hill and maybe—maybe—I'll get moving half as fast as these other guys here, if I'm lucky. I'm flattered and all, and yeah, I've always wanted to do something like this. I mean, who wouldn't, you know? Live out that high-class thief-in-the night fantasy. Disguises. Fancy parties. Steal the old man's jewels. I one hundred percent get it. But trust me—you do not want me on this job. You do not—

Oh. Oh, I see. I get it. Your team does its thing, grab the goods, while I hang back… what, over here? Behind these boulders? Right. Yeah, I see, I see. You grab the goods, the team hightails it out of there. And when they roll out the Interceptors in pursuit, that's where I come in and—WHAM! Titan T-bone! Yeah, this could work. You guys get away with the loot, and I—

Wait a minute.

Bump my cut to thirty percent and we're cool. Cool?

Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool.