Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Waiting Cask Shell
Legendary Ghost Shell
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
Will Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Actually Do the Thing?
John Warren
Dot Matrix Memories: A Look Back at the Game Boy
Kevin Craig
Destiny 2 Players Are Still Waiting For a True Black Shader
merritt k