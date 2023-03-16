Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Volta Bracket
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
24
Range
72
Aim Assistance
43
Inventory Size
28
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
50
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
72
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Volta Bracket Deepsight Guide – Volta Bracket Pattern Farm
Dillon Skiffington
All 5 New Weapon Patterns in Destiny 2 Lightfall
merritt k
Destiny 2 Lightfall Title Guide — How to Get Virtual Fighter
merritt k