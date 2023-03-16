Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Vinegaroon-2si
Rare Sidearm
Rare
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
61
Range
16
Aim Assistance
63
Inventory Size
24
Recoil Direction
87
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
43
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
360
