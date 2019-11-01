"What you hold was once a beacon. We came out of the shadows seeking those willing to join our search. We staged the trials in his name. It was once a reward for the chosen few— the ones who persevered when all seemed lost."

"It was forged as a testament to his resolve, to seek answers where no one else cared to look and to continue down the path so many fell blazing. In your hands is proof that those who earned its firepower never gave up and never lost their way. You may not know the legend of Osiris or ever dared our trials, but should we call on you, will you honor the heralds who earned this weapon's honor and continue the hunt?"

– Brother Vance, Disciple of Osiris