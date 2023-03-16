Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Victoire SI2
Uncommon Sidearm
Uncommon
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
75
Handling
48
Range
27
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
41
Recoil Direction
84
Zoom
12
Magazine
27
Impact
75
Reload Speed
27
Rounds Per Minute
491
