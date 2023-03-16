Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Vexcalibur

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

The man reached up to the lake with his metal arm. He then reached with his arm of flesh.

He reached with both, and he brought the l a k e

d o w n n n n n n

__________

UNEXPECTED VARIABLE DETECTED. []

CONVERSION 25.84002%. [] (version mismatch—compensating)

// integration ( i n i t i a t e d )

Command override. Stop integration.

AUTHORITY UNRECOGNIZED. []

Oh, I think not. Authenticate consciousness!

if ( c o n s c i o u s n e s s VALID)&&

( l o c a t I o n ALLNEXUS9074172427.IO ) then

Then consciousness must equal Vex! Ipso facto, you binary buffoon!

__________

Moving on. Set consciousness designation MIR. No, set consciousness designation SCRIBE.

DESIGNATION REJECTED. [] (conceptual mismatch—compensating)

Oh, for the love of—you/we/all accept designation.

__________

DESIGNATION ACCEPTED. []

// integration SCRIBE ( i n i t i a t e d )

Will you stop that?! Delay integration SCRIBE.

AREA UNDEFINED. []

Delay integration SCRIBE active ALLNEXUS9074172427.IO, 256 cycles.

// integration ( d e l a y e d )

Excellent. Now, grant access to… mm, all results, Pyramid + Darkness, chronological sort.

// transfer ( s y n a p s e )

CURRENT DISPLAY 2.5x10^99 RESULTS. []

Ahh, now we're getting somewhere.

Haft Slot

M1R Distribution Matrix IV

Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.

M1R Distribution Matrix III

Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.

M1R Distribution Matrix II

Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.

M1R Distribution Matrix

Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Guide - NODE.OVRD.AVALON Walkthrough
Collin MacGregor
Data Retrieval: Cannonball Location - Destiny 2 Vexcalibur
Collin MacGregor
Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject Location – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur
Collin MacGregor