The man reached up to the lake with his metal arm. He then reached with his arm of flesh.

He reached with both, and he brought the l a k e

d o w n n n n n n

__________

UNEXPECTED VARIABLE DETECTED. []

CONVERSION 25.84002%. [] (version mismatch—compensating)

// integration ( i n i t i a t e d )

Command override. Stop integration.

AUTHORITY UNRECOGNIZED. []

Oh, I think not. Authenticate consciousness!

if ( c o n s c i o u s n e s s VALID)&&

( l o c a t I o n ALLNEXUS9074172427.IO ) then

Then consciousness must equal Vex! Ipso facto, you binary buffoon!

__________

Moving on. Set consciousness designation MIR. No, set consciousness designation SCRIBE.

DESIGNATION REJECTED. [] (conceptual mismatch—compensating)

Oh, for the love of—you/we/all accept designation.

__________

DESIGNATION ACCEPTED. []

// integration SCRIBE ( i n i t i a t e d )

Will you stop that?! Delay integration SCRIBE.

AREA UNDEFINED. []

Delay integration SCRIBE active ALLNEXUS9074172427.IO, 256 cycles.

// integration ( d e l a y e d )

Excellent. Now, grant access to… mm, all results, Pyramid + Darkness, chronological sort.

// transfer ( s y n a p s e )

CURRENT DISPLAY 2.5x10^99 RESULTS. []

Ahh, now we're getting somewhere.