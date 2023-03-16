Vexcalibur
Stats
Lore
The man reached up to the lake with his metal arm. He then reached with his arm of flesh.
He reached with both, and he brought the l a k e
d o w n n n n n n
__________
UNEXPECTED VARIABLE DETECTED. []
CONVERSION 25.84002%. [] (version mismatch—compensating)
// integration ( i n i t i a t e d )
Command override. Stop integration.
AUTHORITY UNRECOGNIZED. []
Oh, I think not. Authenticate consciousness!
if ( c o n s c i o u s n e s s VALID)&&
( l o c a t I o n ALLNEXUS9074172427.IO ) then
Then consciousness must equal Vex! Ipso facto, you binary buffoon!
__________
Moving on. Set consciousness designation MIR. No, set consciousness designation SCRIBE.
DESIGNATION REJECTED. [] (conceptual mismatch—compensating)
Oh, for the love of—you/we/all accept designation.
__________
DESIGNATION ACCEPTED. []
// integration SCRIBE ( i n i t i a t e d )
Will you stop that?! Delay integration SCRIBE.
AREA UNDEFINED. []
Delay integration SCRIBE active ALLNEXUS9074172427.IO, 256 cycles.
// integration ( d e l a y e d )
Excellent. Now, grant access to… mm, all results, Pyramid + Darkness, chronological sort.
// transfer ( s y n a p s e )
CURRENT DISPLAY 2.5x10^99 RESULTS. []
Ahh, now we're getting somewhere.
Haft Slot
M1R Distribution Matrix IV
Fires a spread. Equipped with a quick-draining shield. Blocking damage with your shield gradually bestows Void overshields to yourself and nearby allies.
