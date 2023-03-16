Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Vestian Dynasty
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
36
Handling
38
Range
50
Aim Assistance
90
Inventory Size
35
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
99
Zoom
12
Magazine
12
Impact
51
Reload Speed
21
Rounds Per Minute
260
