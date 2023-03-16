I know that you have gone to the Sol system. I'm writing because I will be there soon as well. Perhaps a reunion is in order?

My agents have left ahead of me to prepare for my arrival. I like to establish good relationships with the locals. I know it may surprise you, but one of the ways in which I have grown is my attitude towards the lesser species. I've come to believe that there is a place for all creatures in my empire. The end will be so much more interesting if we face it together.