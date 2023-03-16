Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

As a Psion, Feltroc possessed the uncanny ability to slow her breathing and steady her motion with a layer of telekinetic manipulation. Before her passing, she had long sought a seat on my Psion Council, to help maintain the nightmare realm I reserve for prisoners and punishing wayward Loyalists. But she proved to be too valuable an asset in the field.

The life of a Shadow is sometimes a life of disappointment, and it pains me to say so. A burden I will carry until the end comes.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal

