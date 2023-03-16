Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Vespulaser

Stats

Lore

Central Library A/V

Student: Mr. Canton?

(Former) Lt. Max Canton: Shoot.

S: I'm looking for material on Io. Something different.

MC: Oh! I'll tell you something about Io. No, really. You won't find this anywhere. I remember once my partner and I were lost for a week straight in a canyon on Io—we weren't eying one another like turkey legs or anything, but it was close. We were running out of rations. Then we saw Vespulaser come in and disappear over the canyon walls. We knew it by those stripes, they make it look like some kind of dangerous insect. We knew it would be hours of climbing, but we hurried toward it immediately. Look it up.

S: Vespulaser?

MC: Vespulaser.

