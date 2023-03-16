Vesper of Radius
Ikora Rey's personal library has no door. That's not a problem for the Hidden.
One moment, Ikora is alone at her desk, head bowed over a dusty tome. The next, Chalco Yong stands behind her.
"I wondered what you were up to," says Chalco.
"Really?" Ikora doesn't turn. "I always know what you're up to."
"I surprised you. Admit it."
"I promised I'd never lie to you, Chalco."
The Hunter heaves a sigh and drapes an arm over Ikora's shoulder to read from her tome.
"This is why you're taking less field work? Because you're reading 'On Circles, Volume 12'?"
"I wrote it."
"Unsurprising."
"I have to rewrite it. All twelve volumes."
"Dare I ask why?"
"The Traveler is alive!"
"I've heard," Chalco shrugs. "So?"
"So, our physics framework was completely wrong!"
"Even about, like, circles?"
Ikora turns to look Chalco in the eye. "Especially about circles."
