Vesper of Radius

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

Ikora Rey's personal library has no door. That's not a problem for the Hidden.

One moment, Ikora is alone at her desk, head bowed over a dusty tome. The next, Chalco Yong stands behind her.

"I wondered what you were up to," says Chalco.

"Really?" Ikora doesn't turn. "I always know what you're up to."

"I surprised you. Admit it."

"I promised I'd never lie to you, Chalco."

The Hunter heaves a sigh and drapes an arm over Ikora's shoulder to read from her tome.

"This is why you're taking less field work? Because you're reading 'On Circles, Volume 12'?"

"I wrote it."

"Unsurprising."

"I have to rewrite it. All twelve volumes."

"Dare I ask why?"

"The Traveler is alive!"

"I've heard," Chalco shrugs. "So?"

"So, our physics framework was completely wrong!"

"Even about, like, circles?"

Ikora turns to look Chalco in the eye. "Especially about circles."

Trait Slot

Unflinching Machine Gun

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Large Arms

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Light Arms Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Power Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Energy Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Kinetic Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sniper Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Submachine Gun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Sidearm Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Shotgun Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Scout Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Pulse Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Linear Fusion Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Hand Cannon Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Grenade Launcher Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Fusion Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Bow Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

