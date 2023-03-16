Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Vertical Orbit QSm
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
64
Handling
47
Range
33
Aim Assistance
79
Inventory Size
45
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
92
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
49
Reload Speed
28
Rounds Per Minute
300
