Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Vanishing Point

-

-

Stats

Lore

Hi Cron, Got your mail about the new Sparrow engine idea. I gotta say, I've seen engines that manipulate space-time to make parallel lines converge. It's not too different from how NLS drives work. But what you might notice about an NLS drive is that the jumpship it's affixed to is usually activating it OUTSIDE a planetary gravity well. Sparrows don't exactly have that luxury. Not yet, anyway.

Now that's not me saying no. All I'm saying is, we're gonna have to get creative. Stop by the hangar when you get the chance. I've got a few ideas I think you'll like. —Amanda

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Patch Notes - Solar, Vault Space & More
Diego Arguello
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello
Ghostwire: Tokyo Chapters List Guide - How Long is Ghostwire: Tokyo?
Diego Arguello