Hi Cron, Got your mail about the new Sparrow engine idea. I gotta say, I've seen engines that manipulate space-time to make parallel lines converge. It's not too different from how NLS drives work. But what you might notice about an NLS drive is that the jumpship it's affixed to is usually activating it OUTSIDE a planetary gravity well. Sparrows don't exactly have that luxury. Not yet, anyway.

Now that's not me saying no. All I'm saying is, we're gonna have to get creative. Stop by the hangar when you get the chance. I've got a few ideas I think you'll like. —Amanda