Uzume RR4
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
48
Handling
46
Range
60
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
50
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
45
Rounds Per Minute
90
