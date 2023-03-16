Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Uriel's Gift
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
40
Range
57
Aim Assistance
44
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
71
Zoom
16
Magazine
33
Impact
29
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
Every Destiny 2 Weapon & Armor Piece Getting Sunset for Season 13
Collin MacGregor
The Best Titan Build for Melting Bosses in Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy
merritt k
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor