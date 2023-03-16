Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Unwavering Duty (Adept)
Legendary Machine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
60
Handling
50
Range
58
Aim Assistance
72
Inventory Size
58
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
76
Zoom
16
Magazine
55
Impact
41
Reload Speed
68
Rounds Per Minute
450
