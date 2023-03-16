Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Until Its Return
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
32
Handling
36
Range
28
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
12
Magazine
7
Impact
65
Reload Speed
61
Rounds Per Minute
140
