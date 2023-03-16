Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Under Your Skin
Legendary Combat Bow
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
47
Draw Time
684
Handling
55
Aim Assistance
70
Accuracy
74
Inventory Size
51
Airborne Effectiveness
15
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
18
Impact
76
Reload Speed
40
