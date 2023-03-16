RM: "Into the final turn! Marcus Ren leading by four lengths!" HB: "That's four less than the last time he won 15 in a row. Think he has the flu?" RM: "It doesn't look like he has anything but victory on his mind! One quick turn back to check behind him and… uh, that's…" HB: "Did he drop his lucky coin?" RM: "Ren looking down at the track and WHOA! What was that?!" HB: "I can't believe it. To fry a cell in the homestretch…" RM: "Enoch Bast is gaining! Bast is gaining on Ren! He's gonna catch him!" HB: "He won't." RM: "He's gonna catch him!" HB: "He can't." RM: "HE DID! ENOCH BAST HAS WON! THE SECOND-YEAR RACER HAS DONE IT! FINALLY!" HB: "We can't see what's going on under that helmet, but I bet Ren is just furious." RM: "Enoch Bast is the Crimson Cup Champion! The first Titan to hold the trophy in over a decade!" HB: "And the first racer to beat Marcus Ren in almost as long." RM: "Ren looking back one last time as he coasts off the track. Check out all the well-wishers swarming around the new champion!"