The Cabal I knew understood mental fortitude. I don't speak of the psychokinetic abilities of the Psions, but the sheer force of will mustered by the foot soldiers who served me. Even my Loyalists have grown soft over the ages. We have fallen so far from enlightenment.

But when I look to your Guardian-tribe, I see glimmers of the Cabal I knew. Rushing headlong into battle, your bodies themselves weapons. Your kind dies over nothing. I've seen it.

Your deaths lack permanence, but does that make it any easier? As you're shredded alive by a warbeast, or scattered to the winds by psionic projection? Even the best of you are regularly sewn together by your Ghosts. And you persist with the same fervor every time.

A Shadow of your Guardian-tribe would be the ideal teacher to bring this selfless state of mind back to the empire. I will ensure that my Loyalists are… willing learners.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal