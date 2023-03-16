The Cabal I remember were fierce hand-to-hand combatants. We learned and shared techniques from countless indoctrinated races. No longer. Red Legion training is like Red Legion weaponry—all bluster and noise. Ghaul was… acceptable. But Ghaul was special.

How we once delighted in throwing our bones into the soft tissues of our enemies. We devised ingenious ways to dance and weave to better throw them. Just like you.

Your Guardian-tribe holds the delivery of personal combat in great esteem. It's an art to you. I can tell in how you treasure each strike. You savor them. The sensation of your bones breaking bones, smashing vital organs.

Add the Light and you have a perfect expression of destruction.

The false empire will never have the Light. Not again. But a Shadow of your Guardian-tribe would be ideal to guide them, to teach them to move themselves once again. And throw their bones.

—Calus, Emperor of the Cabal