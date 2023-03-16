Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Truthteller
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
18
Handling
69
Aim Assistance
79
Inventory Size
65
Velocity
74
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
100
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
71
Rounds Per Minute
90
