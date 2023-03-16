Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Trustee
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
30
Range
35
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
56
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
59
Zoom
19
Magazine
17
Impact
45
Reload Speed
31
Rounds Per Minute
260
