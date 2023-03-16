Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Trust
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
56
Handling
35
Range
37
Aim Assistance
78
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
96
Zoom
14
Magazine
12
Impact
78
Reload Speed
50
Rounds Per Minute
180
