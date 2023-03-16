Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Troubadour
Uncommon Sniper Rifle
Uncommon
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
36
Range
40
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
27
Recoil Direction
51
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
33
Rounds Per Minute
90
