ACSENDANT ANCHOR-LOCK-LL-Origin SOC5: Encrypted Thread: Outgoing… REPORT ISSUED DIRECT: DC-Q: Actual FW: EMB-COPY-LINK: COALITION; VG; EligosLex-V

Special Outfit Five and Techeun Ylaia at Beacon 1. Anchorage established in the Ascendant Plane. Ylaia is finding a way through the Ley Lines. Threat assessment of Hive forces within Sol's Ascendant borders in progress. Will continue realignment to this thread for correspondence… REALIGNMENT-LOCK-LL-Shore SOC5: Encrypted Thread: Outgoing…

Special Outfit Five has reached Beacon 2. Patrol reports 11 Hive sightings: 1 Wizard, 10 Knights. Not scavenging Thrall or Acolyte delvers. They're establishing a perimeter on our borders, but we slipped through. Ylaia says the Plane is degrading again. We're getting closer to a corruptive presence. Her ward is holding, and we've gone undetected. Team is dark for six.

REALIGNMENT-LOCK-LL-Phobos SOC5: Encrypted Thread: Outgoing…

Beacon 3 is compromised! They brought in a Shrieker over us, blaring some horrid noise. Ylaia's ward kept it from pinpointing us, but it knew we were there. Two Corsairs injured in contact—Hive pursuing—thread falling out of beacon range. Expect late realignment—

REALIGNMENT-LOCK-LL-Luna SOC5: Encrypted Thread: Outgoing…

Special Outfit Five reporting. The landscape distorted into a climb to Beacon 4. Ylaia bridged a connection to send our injured home. I worried it would draw attention, but planar activity in the vicinity is so turbulent that it was more like shouting into the wind.

Forward patrol notes an interior perimeter upwards of 70 Shriekers, dozens of cryptoliths, and incoming battle caravans numbering tens of thousands. My queen… Wizards conjure the Black Terrace. Xivu Arath's voice bends the Plane.

The War-god is calling an army to her banner.

Luna is in danger.