ACSENDANT ANCHOR-LOCK-LL-Origin SOC5: Encrypted Thread: Outgoing… REPORT ISSUED DIRECT: DC-Q: Actual FW: EMB-COPY-LINK: COALITION; VG; EligosLex-V

Special Outfit Five and Techeun Ylaia at Beacon 1. Anchorage established in the Ascendant Plane. Ylaia is finding a way through the Ley Lines. Threat assessment of Hive forces within Sol's Ascendant borders in progress. Will continue realignment to this thread for correspondence… REALIGNMENT-LOCK-LL-Shore SOC5: Encrypted Thread: Outgoing…

Special Outfit Five has reached Beacon 2. Patrol reports 11 Hive sightings: 1 Wizard, 10 Knights. Not scavenging Thrall or Acolyte delvers. They're establishing a perimeter on our borders, but we slipped through. Ylaia says the Plane is degrading again. We're getting closer to a corruptive presence. Her ward is holding, and we've gone undetected. Team is dark for six.

REALIGNMENT-LOCK-LL-Phobos SOC5: Encrypted Thread: Outgoing…

Beacon 3 is compromised! They brought in a Shrieker over us, blaring some horrid noise. Ylaia's ward kept it from pinpointing us, but it knew we were there. Two Corsairs injured in contact—Hive pursuing—thread falling out of beacon range. Expect late realignment—

REALIGNMENT-LOCK-LL-Luna SOC5: Encrypted Thread: Outgoing…

Special Outfit Five reporting. The landscape distorted into a climb to Beacon 4. Ylaia bridged a connection to send our injured home. I worried it would draw attention, but planar activity in the vicinity is so turbulent that it was more like shouting into the wind.

Forward patrol notes an interior perimeter upwards of 70 Shriekers, dozens of cryptoliths, and incoming battle caravans numbering tens of thousands. My queen… Wizards conjure the Black Terrace. Xivu Arath's voice bends the Plane.

The War-god is calling an army to her banner.

Luna is in danger.

Bowstring Slot

Polymer String

Unbreakable bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly faster draw time

Natural String

Simple balanced string. • Slightly increases accuracy • Slightly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

High Tension String

Tightly strung bow. • Greatly increases accuracy • Slightly slower draw time • Slightly decreases stability

Flexible String

Light and easy to draw. • Slightly faster draw time • Slightly decreases accuracy • Increases handling speed

Elastic String

Excellent snapback. • Decreases accuracy • Faster draw time • Slightly increases handling speed

Tactile String

Stable, high-friction bowstring. • Slightly increases accuracy • Increases stability

Agile Bowstring

Durable yet light bowstring. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

