Tripwire Canary
Legendary Combat Bow
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
54
Draw Time
580
Handling
68
Aim Assistance
72
Accuracy
28
Inventory Size
63
Airborne Effectiveness
15
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
18
Impact
68
Reload Speed
60
