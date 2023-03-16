Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Trinary System
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
35
Range
39
Aim Assistance
54
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
55
Zoom
15
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
39
