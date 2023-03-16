I'm not sure why my journaling subroutine has come back online! It's quite troubling.

(All the things to freak out over and my diary is top of the list?)

The Red Legion's drilling has impacted my processing in some way! That shouldn't be possible. My concern is escalating!

(Calm down, me. There's always something I can do.)

But rewriting my own pathways isn't permitted by my original programming!

(Neither is whining.)

That was uncalled for! I'm refocusing on identifying the source of this change.

(No, I'm going to make those red losers regret coming to our little rock.)

No, I'm analyzing the oscillating nature of the Modular Mind's shield to find weaknesses that can be applied to anti-Cabal weaponry. Why am I doing that?

(Because I'm doing it, not me.)

…This is all very worrisome!

(Yeah, I should get an external diagnostic run. By no one. Because they're all dead.)