Trax Lysis II
Rare Scout Rifle
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
15
Handling
21
Range
62
Aim Assistance
27
Inventory Size
48
Recoil Direction
67
Zoom
21
Magazine
11
Impact
67
Reload Speed
29
Rounds Per Minute
150
