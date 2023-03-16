Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Trax Dynia
Rare Scout Rifle
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
30
Handling
62
Range
27
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
47
Zoom
20
Magazine
15
Impact
60
Reload Speed
53
Rounds Per Minute
200
Related Posts
Rainbow Six Siege Operators Tier List – Best Attackers as of April 2020
Morgan Park
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium