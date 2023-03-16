Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Transfiguration
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
22
Handling
29
Range
74
Aim Assistance
29
Inventory Size
55
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
78
Zoom
21
Magazine
14
Impact
67
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
150
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Not Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
How to Craft Last Wish Weapons in Destiny 2
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium