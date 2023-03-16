Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Traitor's Fate

Stats

Lore

Know that I am Calus, the last and greatest emperor of the Cabal. Know that the Ghost Primus was false and that your place in my court was secured when he met the Traitor's Fate. Finally, my champion, little else stands between us.

Look to the heavens and you will see me with my arms spread wide. Fly to me and I will bathe you in gold, share the fruits of my gardens, and watch you grow dizzy on libations.

Know that my heart swells with love. I yearn to find those who can accept my gifts, who can take my hand, and share in my mirth.

Together we shall rebuild an empire.

